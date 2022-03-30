Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($28.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.16) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

VTXPF stock remained flat at $$24.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Victrex has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

