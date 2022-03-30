Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $58,684,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,105.87. 468,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,783,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $893.17 and a 200-day moving average of $949.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

