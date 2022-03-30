Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

ZM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 165,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,808. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

