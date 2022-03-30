The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,087,046. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

