Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $134,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 322,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $625.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

