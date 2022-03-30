Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 24,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 3.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

