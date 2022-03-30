Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial's second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9% and 3.3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 10.5-11.5% and total revenue growth of 11.5-12.5%. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, inflation in raw materials and labor issues remain concerning for the company. Also, high tax rates (22% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes. In the past six months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

