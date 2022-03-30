Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 28,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.