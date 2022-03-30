Zigcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $389,181.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $389,181.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00108896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

