Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $490.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.00.

ATLKY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 128,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

