$796.35 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $796.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.09 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

ANF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,776. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

