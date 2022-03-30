Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.11 million, a PE ratio of 187.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.