Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,976. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.