Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.33. Global-e Online shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 7,518 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.07.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

