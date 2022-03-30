Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.14

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $11.44. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 86,268 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

