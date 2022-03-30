POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $8.26. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 2,233 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

