Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.91

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.91 and last traded at $275.69, with a volume of 61335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.61.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

