Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 3.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.40. 3,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 803,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

