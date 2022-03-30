Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Aware by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

AWRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%.

About Aware (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

