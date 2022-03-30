Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 3,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,830. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
