Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 131,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,175 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,810,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

