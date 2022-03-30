Wownero Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $13,452.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.