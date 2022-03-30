Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVAH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 28,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.37.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.