Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AVAH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 28,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,328. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.37.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
