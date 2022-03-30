Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock remained flat at $$32.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,466. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

