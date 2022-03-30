Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.36. 87,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

