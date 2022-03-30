Janney Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $$107.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,717. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $107.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29.

