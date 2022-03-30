Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. 49,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
