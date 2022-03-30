REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 44,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

