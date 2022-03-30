Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.54. 3,350,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,992. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.