Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 859,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,128 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 354,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.42. 188,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,000. The stock has a market cap of $371.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

