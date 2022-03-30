Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,601,751 shares.The stock last traded at $105.70 and had previously closed at $104.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,534,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

