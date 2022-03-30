Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,935,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,169.0 days.

SNMRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

