Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.90. 20,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 638,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

