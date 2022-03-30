Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $756,977.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00108384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kuai Token

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars.

