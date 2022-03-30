Diligence Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (IRA)

Diligence (IRA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $3,571.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007346 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

