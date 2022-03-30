Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 63,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,208. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.