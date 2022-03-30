Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of STGPF remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

