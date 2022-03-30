Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. 65,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.81 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.