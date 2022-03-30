Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 331,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,818,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

