Polytrade Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polytrade has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00107818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

