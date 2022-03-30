FirstService (TSE:FSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$209.40.

Shares of TSE FSV traded down C$3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$185.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$219.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80. The firm has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$166.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.01.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.3500002 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

