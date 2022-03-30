International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.44. 4,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

