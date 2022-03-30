Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,157 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 8,526,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

