Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 656,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded up $10.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.35. The company had a trading volume of 731,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,574. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.86 and a 200-day moving average of $375.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

