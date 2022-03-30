Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYK stock opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.66. Stryker has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

