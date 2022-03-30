Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 56,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,474,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

