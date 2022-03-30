CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.03. 2,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,104,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

