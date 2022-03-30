Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 144,493 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

