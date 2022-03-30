Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in March

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

