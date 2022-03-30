Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,500 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF remained flat at $$19.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SVCBF shares. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.